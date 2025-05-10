Derry / Londonderry: PSNI investigating multiple shots fired at home
Detectives are investigating after shots were fired at a property in Derry / Londonderry in the early hours of Saturday.
Police said they received a report that a motorbike had pulled up outside a residential property in Shantallow Avenue and fired multiple gun shots before leaving the area.
The incident is believed to have occurred between 11.30pm and 12.30am.
The occupant of the property was not injured, police said.
Detectives have asked anyone with information, or dashcam, doorbell or other video footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 81 10/05/25.