Police are investigating the report of an attack at a flat in Derry / Londonderry.

Officers are appealing for information in relation to the incident at Fern Park.

It was reported that at around 11.30pm on Thursday, September 18, a number of men dressed in dark coloured clothing called to a flat in the area and smashed glass panes in the front door and the living room window.

Extensive damage was also caused to a van parked outside the flat.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed an investigation is ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with information about the incident, or who has any footage recorded from the area which could assist with the investigation, to contact them at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/