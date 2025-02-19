Police have released a photo of an injury sustained by an officer who was kicked multiple times to the head during one of two separate incidents earlier today which left six colleagues also injured.

Two people have been charged to appear in court with offences, including assault on police, following the two incidents in the city during the early hours of this morning.

A man, aged 25 years old, is accused of three counts of assault on police and one count of disorderly behaviour in relation to an incident in the Waterside.

He is scheduled to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on March 12.

An injury sustained by one of the officers who was kicked multiple times to the head during one of the incidents on Wednesday, February 19. Picture: PSNI

In relation to a separate, unrelated incident in the Cityside, also this morning, a 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and criminal damage.

She is scheduled to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 20.

Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.