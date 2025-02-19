Derry / Londonderry: seven PSNI officers injured in two separate incidents on same morning
Two people have been charged to appear in court with offences, including assault on police, following the two incidents in the city during the early hours of this morning.
A man, aged 25 years old, is accused of three counts of assault on police and one count of disorderly behaviour in relation to an incident in the Waterside.
He is scheduled to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on March 12.
In relation to a separate, unrelated incident in the Cityside, also this morning, a 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and criminal damage.
She is scheduled to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 20.
Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.