Police say a stolen car was “used as a weapon” against officers in Derry / Londonderry on Sunday evening.

They are appealing for information after a police vehicle was deliberately rammed in the city.

At approximately 6.15pm, officers attempted to stop what was believed to be a stolen car in the Clon Elagh area, when the driver failed to stop.

Following a short pursuit, the driver of the grey-coloured Ford Focus stopped suddenly before reversing into the police vehicle, injuring two officers. The suspect vehicle then was driven off towards the border.

Police are appealing for information after a police vehicle was deliberately rammed in the Clon Elagh area of Derry / Londonderry on Sunday evening. Picture: Google

Superintendent Brannigan said: “This vehicle was, in effect, used as a weapon against our officers. It is unacceptable that those working to keep their community safe should be targeted in this way.

"The police vehicle sustained damage and will now be off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community. Those responsible should expect to be brought before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, which is likely to be bearing significant damage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1232 of 16/03/25."