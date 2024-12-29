Derry / Londonderry: woman 'pushed to the ground and punched in the face by unknown man'

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Dec 2024, 16:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman was ‘punched in the face’ by an unknown attacker in Derry / Londonderry on Saturday night.

Police are appealing for information following the assault in the Irish Street area.

Officers received a report at around 8.45pm that a woman had been approached by an unknown man and was pushed to the ground and punched in the face.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are urging anyone who witnessed the attack or who has CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1561 28/12/24.

Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault on a woman in Derry / Londonderry. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault on a woman in Derry / Londonderry. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault on a woman in Derry / Londonderry. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice