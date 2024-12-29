Derry / Londonderry: woman 'pushed to the ground and punched in the face by unknown man'
Police are appealing for information following the assault in the Irish Street area.
Officers received a report at around 8.45pm that a woman had been approached by an unknown man and was pushed to the ground and punched in the face.
They are urging anyone who witnessed the attack or who has CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1561 28/12/24.
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.