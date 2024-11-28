A young man has been seriously injured in a shooting incident in Derry / Londonderry.

Detectives are appealing for information after the incident on Wednesday night.

Police received a report shortly after 10.10pm, that a man in his late teens was being taken to hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

"He stated that he had been walking to meet a friend in the Creggan area when he was followed by a number of people and shot in his leg,” said a police spokesperson. “He received serious injuries, which will require surgery.

"It's appalling that a young person should be attacked in this way. This deplorable act of violence will have a long-lasting impact on the victim and I know the local community will agree that there is no place in our society for this type of vigilante justice.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in Springtown Road area of the town, between 9.30pm and 10pm. If you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have footage which could assist our investigation, please call our detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 1677 of 27/11/24.”