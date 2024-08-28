Derry/Londonderry: man (28) charged with murder, rape and arson
Detectives investigating the murder of 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell in Derry/Londonderry have charged a man with her murder.
In addition to the charge of murder, the 28-year-old man has been charged with rape and arson with intent to endanger life.
He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 29.
Police say as is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The body of Montserrat Martorell, a Spanish national living in the city, was discovered at property in the Harvey Street area in the early hours of Saturday, August 24.