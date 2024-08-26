Derry/Londonderry: man arrested by police investigating murder of Montserrat Martorell Elias
The body of of 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell Elias was discovered at property in the town centre location in the early hours of Saturday, August 24.
In a statement on Monday afternoon (August 26), the PSNI said a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, where he remains at this time.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "Our investigation is moving at a fast pace, and I continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact detectives on 101 and quote reference 225 24/08/24."
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.