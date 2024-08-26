Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released the name of the woman found murdered in a flat in the centre of Derry/Londonderry at the weekend.

She was 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell Elias, whose relatives live in Spain.

In a statement on Monday (August 26), Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a body in a house in Harvey Street during the early hours of Saturday, 24th August. Crews from NI Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at the house, along with NI Ambulance Service and our officers. Ms Elias was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“From our enquiries so far, we can tell you that the victim suffered a horrific attack and sustained multiple injuries.

A forensic officer attends the scene in Harvey Street. Picture: Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye

“I am aware of online speculation which is extremely unhelpful and deeply distressing to Ms Elias’ family, and would ask people to refrain from engaging in this. We will investigate any posts online which could potentially prejudice judicial proceedings.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly continued: “Our detectives are working at full pace to establish exactly what happened. At this stage, we are keen to speak with a white man, aged in his 30s, who was seen in the area wearing a grey jacket with hood up, blue jeans, trainers and a light coloured shirt between 1am and 2am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Ms Elias’ family and friends in Spain, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing. I am continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 225 24/08/24.”