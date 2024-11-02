Police are investigating a possible link between two sexually-motivated knifepoint attacks on women at parks in the Derry/Londonderry area.

The incidents occurred in the Waterside area on Saturday (November 2) and Drumahoe on Friday (November 1).

On Saturday, a woman in her 40s was walking her dog in Top of the Hill Park shortly before 3pm when she was approached by a man armed with a kitchen knife. The man grabbed at the woman but she called out and swung her dog lead at him, prompting him to run off.

Police responded quickly and conducted a thorough search however the attacker had left the area. It’s believed the suspect headed in the direction of Corrody Road. He is described as a white man in his 20s, around 5’ 11” tall with a slim build and was wearing all black clothing. He had his hoody pulled tight around his face.

Police can be contacted on 101.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that this attack is linked to one in Drumahoe the previous evening. A woman in her 20s was walking in Drumahoe Park at around 10pm when a man approached her from behind. The man punched the woman to the side of the head, pulled her into nearby trees and pushed her to the ground at knifepoint.

The woman struggled with her attacker, managing to strike him in the face a number of times with her torch before she was able to break free and run for help. Police immediately responded to the area and searched for the attacker, who had fled the scene.

Detective Inspector Ross Olphert said: “We understand that there will be concern in the community at a second knifepoint attack on a woman in just two days, with this latest one occurring during daylight hours, however I can assure residents that a focused, tactical patrolling plan - which includes a high visibility police presence in key areas such as our local parks - has been implemented and there will be an increased police presence across the city in coming days.

“Whilst we are carrying out a number of enquiries to establish if there is any definitive link between these two attacks, I can assure residents that there is no link to attacks in the city centre last week. In both of those cases a suspect has been identified and those cases are ongoing.

“We are engaging with our communities and partners in the city around what we can do, as a collective, to ensure women and girls feel safe and empowered to go about their lives without fear.

“In the interim I would ask that if you notice someone acting suspiciously or if a person’s behaviour causes you concern, do not approach and instead call police immediately.”

Witnesses or anyone with information that could potentially assist our investigations can call 101. The Crimestoppers charity can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.