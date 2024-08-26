Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating the murder of a woman in the Harvey Street area of Derry / Londonderry at the weekend have been given further time to question a 28-year-old man.

The body of of 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell, a Spanish national living in the city, was discovered at property in the town centre location in the early hours of Saturday, August 24.

In a statement on Wednesday (August 28), the PSNI said detectives have been granted a court extension for an additional 18 hours to question the man, who was arrested on Monday (August 26) on suspicion of her murder.

Speaking earlier, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "Our investigation is moving at a fast pace, and I continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact detectives on 101 and quote reference 225 24/08/24."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.