Detectives appeal for information after armed men shoot man in leg in Ballymoney
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a serious assault in Ballymoney in the early hours of Tuesday, (July 23).
Shortly after 12.10am, it was reported that a man had been assaulted by four masked men.
Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: "The man, aged in his 20s, reported that men armed with weapons including a gun forced their way into his home, in the Carnany Drive area, before shooting him in the upper leg.
"The victim also sustained injuries to his head, face and chest. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service took him to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition at this time."
Detective Chief Inspector Brennan continued: “Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence and this brutal attack is a clear violation of the victim's human rights.
“There is no justification for this. Those responsible are not defenders of their communities - they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 9 of 23/07/24.”
Anyone with information or dash-cam footage can submit a report online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
Alternatively, anyone with information can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/