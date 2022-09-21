Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “Shortly before 9pm yesterday, Tuesday 20th September, a report was received of a vehicle on fire outside a house in the Tudor Oaks area of the town.“Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.“It was reported that a number of men, dressed in dark coloured clothing, were seen exiting a van, and smashing up the vehicle, before setting it alight.“They were then reported to have been seen setting fire to the front door of the property.“The incident has resulted in substantial damage to the door, with the front porch being almost completely destroyed, and smoke damage throughout the house.“The vehicle has also been completely destroyed.“Thankfully, there was nobody at home at the time of the incident, and there were no reports of any injuries.“Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone who may have any information which could assist us to come forward.“Were you in the area at the time, and did you see any suspicious activity? If so, please get in touch on 101, and quote reference number 1942 of 20/09/22.”Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.