Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch are carrying out a number of searches in the Craigavon area this morning.

It is understood there is a large police presence at various properties in the Drumbeg area of Craigavon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch are conducting two searches in the Drumbeg area of Craigavon today, Friday, 11th April, as part of an ongoing investigation. There are no further details at this time.