Detectives investigate Portstewart 'deliberate' arson attack in which vehicle was destroyed

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Mar 2025, 11:35 BST
Detectives are investigating after a vehicle was destroyed in an arson attack in Portstewart on Monday, March 10.

A Landrover Discovery was located ablaze outside a property in the Millstone area around 1.30am.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Officers received a call from our colleagues at NIFRS shortly after 1.50am, as this appeared to have been a deliberate attack on the vehicle.

“On police arrival, NIFRS were present and attempting to control the fire however, this took some time given the extent of the blaze.

Detectives in Coleraine are investigating after a vehicle was destroyed in an arson attack in Portstewart in the early hours of Monday, 10th March. CREDIT NI WORLD

“Luckily no one was injured but this was a reckless act, and detectives would like to hear from anyone with information, especially from those who were in the area and who may have captured any footage around the time of the incident, to call us on 101, quoting reference 68 10/03/25."

Information can also be provided via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

