Detectives investigating crime linked to North Antrim UDA search Dunloy and Portstewart properties

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2024, 15:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Detectives investigating crime linked to the North Antrim UDA have carried out searches in Dunloy and Portstewart.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) conducted a search of two properties in Dunloy and Portstewart on Monday, July 8.

PSNI Detective Inspector Pyper said: “These searches were conducted at a house on Dunloy's Lisboy Road and a business off Portmore Road in Portstewart as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to North Antrim UDA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a result of the searches, quantities of suspected Class A and B drugs were seized alongside a number of electronic devices. The items were taken away for further forensic examination.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) conducted a search of two properties in Dunloy and Portstewart on Monday 8th July. CREDIT NI WORLDDetectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) conducted a search of two properties in Dunloy and Portstewart on Monday 8th July. CREDIT NI WORLD
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) conducted a search of two properties in Dunloy and Portstewart on Monday 8th July. CREDIT NI WORLD

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.

"You can also report to police online, via www.psni.police.uk/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”