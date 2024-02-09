Register
Detectives investigating Limavady murder of Blake Newland make appeal for information one week on

Detectives from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team have made an appeal about the murder of Blake Newland.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:58 GMT
The 17-year-old was stabbed multiple times in the Woodland Walk area of Limavady on February 2 and later died from his injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said: “This was the most tragic loss of a young man’s life. A loss which has left a community in shock and loved ones bereft.

“I’m making a specific appeal for footage, whether CCTV, mobile phone, or dash cam. Were you in the Woodland Walk area of Limavady on Friday 2 February, between 8.30pm and 9.50pm? If you have captured any footage of this fatal attack or an earlier altercation, please share it with police using the Major Incident Public Portal.”

Detectives from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team are making a specific appeal, one week on from the murder of Blake Newland. Credit NI World

Footage can be uploaded at https://mipp.police.uk. Anyone with information should ring 101, quoting reference 1924 of 02/02/24. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org