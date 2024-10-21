Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Waterfoot in the early hours of Saturday, October 19, have charged a man to court.

The 28-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 11. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.