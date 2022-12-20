35-year-old Catriona Josephine Johnston was a pedestrian and died at the scene of the collision at approximately 7pm that night.
Catriona’s family have appealed for witnesses.
“We, as the family of our dear Catriona, would like to appeal to the public regarding the incident that happened on December 6th.
"Catriona always loved Christmas time and enjoyed spending time with loved ones at this time of year.
“The incident happened on a busy road at a busy time of day, we would be grateful if any witnesses could make contact, particularly any motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling the Dunhill Road or who were in the area at the time the collision took place.”
Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith asked anyone who travelled the road to review dash-cam footage and call CID in Coleraine on 101 with any information, quoting reference1653 06/12/22.