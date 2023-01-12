Developer fined £2,000 for failing to install proper water connections

Carey Developments Ltd had failed to complete the application process for new connections and install legitimate water supplies for one property at Favour Royal Rd, Augher and eight properties at Derrycourtney Manor, Caledon.
The company was fined £2,000, associated costs of £1,800 and just over £9,000 compensation in lieu of avoided connection charges at Dungannon Magistrates Court sitting on December 12.
Gary Little, Compliance Manager for NI Water, said this is a welcome result and should be seen as a strong message to developers who choose to avoid the essential connection process and install illegal connections to properties:
“Following a similar case in Lurgan, this is yet another example of reckless behaviour by some developers who prioritise profit over essential compliance,” said Mr Little.
“Done without any permission, training or qualifications, this behaviour jeopardises the health and safety of the public who rely on a safe and secure water supply.
“Illegal connections can invalidate insurance, affect future sales and above all impact on the health of your family. I would urge all buyers and solicitors engaging in property sales to confirm with the vendor that the water connection for their property has been legitimately installed through the NI Water connections process. Confirmation of NI Water infrastructure and associated connections is a service that NI Water can provide as part of the conveyancing process.”