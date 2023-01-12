Developer fined £2,000 for failing to install proper water connections

NI Water has welcomed the outcome of a successful prosecution against a developer who had failed to install proper water connections to properties at two separate developments.

Carey Developments Ltd had failed to complete the application process for new connections and install legitimate water supplies for one property at Favour Royal Rd, Augher and eight properties at Derrycourtney Manor, Caledon.

The company was fined £2,000, associated costs of £1,800 and just over £9,000 compensation in lieu of avoided connection charges at Dungannon Magistrates Court sitting on December 12.

Gary Little, Compliance Manager for NI Water, said this is a welcome result and should be seen as a strong message to developers who choose to avoid the essential connection process and install illegal connections to properties:

Dungannon Courthouse.

“Following a similar case in Lurgan, this is yet another example of reckless behaviour by some developers who prioritise profit over essential compliance,” said Mr Little.

“Done without any permission, training or qualifications, this behaviour jeopardises the health and safety of the public who rely on a safe and secure water supply.

