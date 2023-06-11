A defence lawyer said after being diagnosed as a diabetic a man removed all sugar from his diet and his client believed it may have led to a car crash near Larne.

Robert Browne (63), of Cranfield Park, Larne, admitted driving dangerously at Ballymullock Road near the town.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop, remain and report a collision on the same day - September 4 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that at 12.30am, police received a report from a motorist that his vehicle was hit "head on" by a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Ballymena courthouse

The court heard it had been at a bend and the driver "sustained bruising and a fractured wrist".

The man said the defendant had "walked off from the scene of the accident".

When interviewed, Browne told police he was driving but couldn't remember much "due to being in pain".

A defence barrister said the defendant, who had a clear record, had removed all sugar from his diet after being diagnosed as a diabetic "and he believes that it may well have been a diabetic incident on this particular evening".