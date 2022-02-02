Diane Dodds meets with local Police Chief

Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds with Chief Superintendent Muir Clarke

The meeting which Mrs Dodds described as “constructive” offered engagement on the recent number of burglaries and robberies in the ABC Council area.

The talks also addressed the rise of public order offences, particularly the disruption caused by young drivers late into the evening.

Commenting on the meeting, Mrs Dodds said: “I want to thank Chief Superintendent Clarke for his willingness to meet and discuss a number of ongoing issues in the local Banbridge area.”

“I have been contacted by many families and individuals across the Upper Bann constituency in recent days, expressing concerns at the rising number of burglaries, robberies and general anti-social behaviour being exhibited in our towns.

“I have had constructive engagement with the PSNI and have made clear the need for continued community engagement on these issues.

“I want to urge each individual to remain vigilant: if you see any suspicious activity or any disorderly behaviour in your locality, please report it immediately to the police.

“The rising level of antisocial behaviour is unacceptable. Many young families and elderly members of our community are suffering at the hands of selfish and malicious individuals.

“We must all play our part to ensure that those who wish to disrupt and undermine our day-to-day lives face the consequences for their scurrilous behaviour.”

Mrs Dodds also commented on the violent robbery that took place in Banbridge town centre at the end of last month. “My thoughts are with the staff at Oggie’s Dessert Bar who were victims of a violent and unprovoked robbery,” she said.

“These young women were subjected to an extremely distressing ordeal that no one should ever have to face.

“If anyone has information or knowledge of this event, I urge you to contact the police immediately.