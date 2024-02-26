Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police received a report of an assault in the High Street Mall area on Saturday, 24th February. Callum Crawford, sustained serious facial injuries in the attack which happened in a busy afternoon in Portadown town centre.

Callum’s family issued a photo of their son showing the injuries he sustained to the Portadown Times on Saturday afternoon.

A close friend of Callum’s family said: “He is really shaken up after this. He had to go to hospital for treatment. The family really want to find out who did this to him.”

Callum Crawford, (21) who was seriously injured in an attack in Portadown, Co Armagh at the weekend. The PSNI is treating the attack as a disability hate crime. Photo courtesy of the Crawford family.

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said he was appalled at the attack and called on witnesses to come forward.

"This was a shocking attack on this young man who is clearly vulnerable. I would plead with anyone who witnessed this attack or has dashcam or CCTV footage to come foward so the perpetrators can be brought before the courts,” said the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor.

Inspector Browne said: "It was reported that at around 5.20pm, a man was attacked by six other teenage boys, sustaining serious facial injuries.

"We are treating this assault as a disability hate crime. It is completely unacceptable that a young man going peacefully about his business should be targeted in this way.

"We have had a great response from local retailers when carrying out CCTV checks and are following a number of positive lines of enquiry.

“There is no place for hate in our society and we take reports of these types of crimes incredibly seriously.

"We all have a role to play in eliminating this behaviour from our community and we would continue to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious to contact us.

“If you have any information, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1237 of 24/02/24.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport