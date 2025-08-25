The PSNI have said that the discovery of a suspicious object found in Dervock was an ‘extremely distressing experience for residents’.

Police received a report of the discovery of a suspicious object in the McArthur Avenue area of Dervock on Saturday, August 23.

Inspector Roxborough said: “At approximately 10.30am, officers attended the scene and quickly moved to put a safety operation in place. Cordons were put in place and a number of nearby houses were evacuated for a number of hours.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examined the object, which was declared as non-viable. It has since been taken away for further forensic examination.

“This was an extremely distressing experience for residents, who had to deal with the huge disruption to their community alongside the discomfort and inconvenience of being put out of their homes. I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience while we worked to make the area safe.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 521 23/08/25.”

Information can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/