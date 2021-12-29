Disgust at theft of baby Jesus figurine from monastry nativity scene

This is the second consecutive year in which a Christ Child figurine has been taken from the crib at Our Lady at Bethlehem Abbey in Portglenone.

The monastry said: “It’s difficult to fathom the imbecility of this, and its utter selfishness, given that it deprives many visiting children and families of a moment of Christmas wonder and thankfulness”,

News of the figurine’s disappearance has shocked people throughout the area and further afield.

The figurine was stolen from the crib at the monastry at Portglenone. Picture: Bethlehem Abbey Cistercian Family / Facebook

After learning about the theft through the monastry’s Facebook page on Monday, one woman said: “Just back from the monastery. My two grandchildren were disappointed that baby Jesus was missing. Now we understand why.”

Another commented: “Is there nothing too low for some people to stoop to?”

Appeals have been made for whoever was responsible to leave the figurine back in its proper place.

“Why do people do this? It’s despicable stealing from this beautiful crib. Whoever took it, leave it back,” one woman said on social media.