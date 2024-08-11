Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers came under attack from fireworks, petrol bombs and other missiles during several hours of disorder in Derry / Londonderry on Saturday night.

Ten officers sustained injuries during the trouble, which was centred in the Nailors Row area.

A number of tactics were deployed in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, including use of the Public Order Dog Unit.

Derry City and Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood described the scenes as “disgusting”.

Police came under attack during disorder in Derry / Londonderry on Saturday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"I want to commend our officers for their professionalism. These were difficult conditions for officers from across numerous departments.

"To see our officers injured as a result of this violence is appalling. It is completely unacceptable,” he said,

"To date one arrest has been made, but we can reassure you a robust investigation is underway to bring all those responsible for this violence to justice.

"I want to make it clear this violence involved individuals who were intent on attacking police, and who exploited an increased police presence in the city yesterday to do just that.

"We know from the work our officers do on a daily basis that last night’s disgraceful and senseless violence will have provoked anger in the local community and wider area. The public can be reassured you will see our officers on duty today, continuing to work with communities, and working to keep people safe.”