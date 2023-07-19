Register
Disorderly 51-year-old is told he 'should know better'

A 51-year-old man who was shouting and being disorderly in the early hours after being out for his wife's birthday, was told by a judge he should know better at that age.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST

Alexander James Johnstone, of Donore Crescent in Antrim town, was heard shouting in the area of Antrim PSNI Station at 2am on March 11 this year.

When spoken to by police he continued to shout and was swearing, a prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been out with his wife and son to celebrate her birthday.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
The lawyer said the defendant, who had drink taken and had been holding a pizza, had been walking ahead of his wife.

When a police vehicle had pulled up near his wife, the defendant did not know it was the PSNI and, the lawyer claimed, Johnstone then "began shouting at the car" as "he didn't want people coming towards his wife in that fashion".

When put in a police vehicle the defendant calmed down and apologised, the solicitor said.

Fining the defendant £250, Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter told him: "At your age you should know better."

The judge said he would put the offence down to "far too much drink".