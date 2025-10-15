Disorderly man attempted to headbutt police officer in Ballymena

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 15th Oct 2025, 20:11 BST
A man attempted to headbutt a police officer at 2.30am in Ballymena.

William Abernethy (39), with an address listed as Orkney Drive in the town, committed offences on March 24 this year.

He was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on charges of assaulting two police officers; resisting police; being disorderly in the Larne Street area; and interference with vehicles.

A prosecutor said police saw the defendant, who was intoxicated, attempting to enter a vehicle which he did not own. He was banging on the windows and trying the door handles.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
He was "aggressive and disorderly" and was shouting and swearing. He was brought to the ground and put in handcuffs. He attempted to headbutt an officer.

A defence barrister said the defendant had "very little recollection" of what happened due to his level of intoxication.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said the defendant had breached a suspended sentence and deserved to be jailed.

However he said a character reference showed there was a "complete divide" between his conduct in job and his behaviour away from that.

The defendant was given an Enhanced Combination Order of 18 months Probation and 100 hours of Community Service.

