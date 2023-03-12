Register
Disorderly man with his 'top off' in street was also disruptive at Antrim Area Hospital

A man who was shouting obscenities in a street at 1.30am was taken to Antrim Area Hospital where he was disorderly, a court heard.

By Court Reporter
28 minutes ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 9:15am

Kurt Graham (25), with addresses listed on charge sheets as Holland Park in Ballymena and Main Street in Ahoghill, came to police attention on July 10 last year.

He admitted charges of being disorderly; assaulting two police officers and attempting to damage a sliding door at the hospital.

He also admitted possessing seven grammes of cannabis in March last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (March 9) that at 1.30am on July 10, police attended Railway Street in Antrim following a report of a "disturbance" and they saw Graham with his "top off" and he was shouting obscenities.

He continued to shout after being warned and a crowd began to gather.

The prosecutor said Graham said he had "taken a quantity of tablets" and he was taken to Antrim Hospital for treatment.

At the hospital he was "hostile and aggressive" to police; shouting loudly and "causing upset to elderly patients and children who were awaiting treatment".

He told a police officer: "I'll kick your face and break your whole jaw."

The court heard the defendant’s behaviour was "so volatile" that he was taken to a cell van and on his way out he kicked a sliding door and attempted to headbutt an officer.

He "threatened to break" an officer's nose and in the cell van he attempted to spit at an officer and threatened to bite an officer's arm.

A spit hood and limb restraints were applied and no injury was caused to the officers, the prosecutor said.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has been working with the 'Turning Point' organisation.

He said the behaviour at the hospital had been "reprehensible" and the defendant had 50 convictions on his record.

The lawyer said Graham had "post traumatic stress as a consequence of a shooting in 2015".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was "every reason" why the defendant should be jailed because he had a "very poor record" and was in breach of suspended sentences.

He said there was a "small glimmer of hope" for Graham and give him a chance to avoid prison and ordered him to go on Probation for a year.

A condition is that he is "not to consume alcohol" and he is not to be on licensed premises.

Graham was also ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service.