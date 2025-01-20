Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A substantial amount of jewellery has been stolen from business premises in Glenarm.

Display cabinets were also damaged during the burglary in the New Road area of the east Antrim village on Sunday, January 19.

In an appeal for information, Sergeant Jones said: “At 11:40pm, police received a report of an alarm activation at a business property in the area. It is reported that two males have entered the premises, damaged a number of display cabinets and taken a substantial amount of jewellery during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1654 19/01/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.