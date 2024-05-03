Disqualified Co Derry driver made ‘foolish decision’ to move new car from parents' house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Before the local magistrates court was 32-year-old Leigh Gibson, from Tulach Way, who was placed on Probation for 12 months.

Gibson admitted driving while disqualified, having no insurance and making a false declaration to obtain insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Oonagh Mullan also fined the defendant £200 with a £15 offender's levy for having no insurance.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said the offences came to light on June 14 last at approximately 2.20pm while police were on patrol in Magherafelt and stopped Gibson driving a Honda Civic.

She said he was later charged with driving while disqualified and making a false declaration to obtain insurance.

A defence lawyer explained Gibson had bought a new car and parked it at his parents’ house nearby.