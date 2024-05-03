Disqualified Co Derry driver made ‘foolish decision’ to move new car from parents' house
Before the local magistrates court was 32-year-old Leigh Gibson, from Tulach Way, who was placed on Probation for 12 months.
Gibson admitted driving while disqualified, having no insurance and making a false declaration to obtain insurance.
Judge Oonagh Mullan also fined the defendant £200 with a £15 offender's levy for having no insurance.
Prosecuting counsel said the offences came to light on June 14 last at approximately 2.20pm while police were on patrol in Magherafelt and stopped Gibson driving a Honda Civic.
She said he was later charged with driving while disqualified and making a false declaration to obtain insurance.
A defence lawyer explained Gibson had bought a new car and parked it at his parents’ house nearby.
He said his parents asked him to move it and he made the ‘foolish decision’ to drive.