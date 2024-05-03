Disqualified Co Derry driver made ‘foolish decision’ to move new car from parents' house

A district judge has told a Magherafelt motorist that he has no regard for road traffic laws and if he continued to drive while disqualified could face a custodial sentence.
3rd May 2024
Before the local magistrates court was 32-year-old Leigh Gibson, from Tulach Way, who was placed on Probation for 12 months.

Gibson admitted driving while disqualified, having no insurance and making a false declaration to obtain insurance.

Judge Oonagh Mullan also fined the defendant £200 with a £15 offender's levy for having no insurance.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Prosecuting counsel said the offences came to light on June 14 last at approximately 2.20pm while police were on patrol in Magherafelt and stopped Gibson driving a Honda Civic.

She said he was later charged with driving while disqualified and making a false declaration to obtain insurance.

A defence lawyer explained Gibson had bought a new car and parked it at his parents’ house nearby.

He said his parents asked him to move it and he made the ‘foolish decision’ to drive.