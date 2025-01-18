Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after attempting a three-point turn on the main arterial route between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland on Friday (January 17) night.

The man was arrested after local policing officers in Newry responded to a reported disturbance in the Craigmore View area.

Inspector Mackin said: "At around 10.20pm, we received a report that an altercation was ongoing. Officers were immediately tasked to the scene, and established that a 23-year-old man had left the scene in a blue Nissan Qashqai, despite being disqualified from driving.

"The vehicle was spotted by officers on the Dublin Road at around 11.10pm, and failed to stop when signalled to do so. The vehicle was being driven in an extremely dangerous manner, and was stopped while attempting to perform a three-point turn in the centre of the carriageway.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"The driver was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, driving with no insurance, driving while disqualified, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, and two counts of failing to stop for police. He remains in custody at this time."

Inspector Mackin continued: "The consequences of these actions on the main arterial route between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland could have been much more significant. I want to commend our officers for stopping this vehicle before the driver was able to cause serious harm.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1869 of 18/01/25."