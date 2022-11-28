A young Tyrone motorist who went to put petrol in her car a month after being disqualified from driving, has been fined £1,000.

Gabriele Vilkyte (20) from Braeside in Dungannon was also banned from driving for 12 months for driving while disqualified.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (November 23) that on July 14 this year police on mobile patrol observed the defendant driving.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant had been disqualified from driving on June 22 for six months.

Dungannon Courthouse.

A defence lawyer explained the incident happened close to her home as she went for petrol for her father to take her to a job interview in Belfast the next day.

He pointed out she had been offered employment but this would be at risk and depended upon the outcome of this court case.

