Gabriele Vilkyte (20) from Braeside in Dungannon was also banned from driving for 12 months for driving while disqualified.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (November 23) that on July 14 this year police on mobile patrol observed the defendant driving.
Advertisement
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant had been disqualified from driving on June 22 for six months.
Most Popular
Advertisement
A defence lawyer explained the incident happened close to her home as she went for petrol for her father to take her to a job interview in Belfast the next day.
He pointed out she had been offered employment but this would be at risk and depended upon the outcome of this court case.
Advertisement
District Judge Peter Magill told Vilkyte her behaviour had been “utter stupidity”, but he did not want to put her employment prospects at risk.