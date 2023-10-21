Disqualified driver from Cookstown stopped by police at Ballygawley roundabout

A disqualified driver was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Regan from Parkmount in Cookstown, was also banned from driving for two-and-a-half years.

Regan admitted driving while disqualified, and having no insurance, on October 6, 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was further fined £185 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing cannabis on the same date.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel told the court that police stopped the defendant's vehicle at the Ballygawley roundabout and checks showed he was a disqualified driver and there was no insurance policy in place.

The lawyer said a search was carried out of the vehicle and several rolled-up cigarettes containing cannabis were recovered.

Counsel said it was believed the same vehicle had failed to stop for police and had been driven dangerously in the Cookstown area earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent explained that sentencing had been deferred by the court back in April to give Regan an opportunity to show that he could keep out of trouble.

Mr Nugent stressed that the defendant has stayed out of trouble and had got himself back into employment. He added there were no further offences pending against Regan.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Regan that given he had complied with the deferral and stayed out of trouble he would impose a suspended jail sentence.

Mr Ranaghan noted it was the defendant’s first drugs offence and he would impose a financial penalty.