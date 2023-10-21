Register
Disqualified driver from Cookstown stopped by police at Ballygawley roundabout

A disqualified driver was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 21st Oct 2023, 17:29 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 17:29 BST
Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Regan from Parkmount in Cookstown, was also banned from driving for two-and-a-half years.

Regan admitted driving while disqualified, and having no insurance, on October 6, 2022.

He was further fined £185 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing cannabis on the same date.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Prosecuting counsel told the court that police stopped the defendant's vehicle at the Ballygawley roundabout and checks showed he was a disqualified driver and there was no insurance policy in place.

The lawyer said a search was carried out of the vehicle and several rolled-up cigarettes containing cannabis were recovered.

Counsel said it was believed the same vehicle had failed to stop for police and had been driven dangerously in the Cookstown area earlier.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent explained that sentencing had been deferred by the court back in April to give Regan an opportunity to show that he could keep out of trouble.

Mr Nugent stressed that the defendant has stayed out of trouble and had got himself back into employment. He added there were no further offences pending against Regan.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Regan that given he had complied with the deferral and stayed out of trouble he would impose a suspended jail sentence.

Mr Ranaghan noted it was the defendant’s first drugs offence and he would impose a financial penalty.

The judge also made a destruction order in respect of the cannabis.