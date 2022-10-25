Darren Noonan (49) from Ballybriest Road, Cookstown, was also banned from driving for 12 months.

Noonan admitted charges of driving while disqualified and having no insurance, at Burn Road, Cookstown, on September 20.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that police on mobile patrol observed a van reversing out of a filling station and then stopping when it saw the police.

Dungannon Courthouse.

She said checks showed the driver was disqualified and they later stopped the vehicle driving along Burn Road and arrested the defendant.

The lawyer said Noonan was interviewed and made a full admission. He told police that he believed he was insured.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde said the defendant had been called by his wife who worked in a restaurant in the town.

Mr Forde explained she had previously broken her arm and thought she had put her arm out, so she phoned the defendant to come and collect her.

He said in these “emergency circumstances”, the defendant had decided to drive.

The lawyer said the defendant appreciated the seriousness of the situation he found himself in, but he would plead with the court not to impose an immediate custodial sentence.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Noonan he should not have been driving under any circumstances and should have obeyed the law.

