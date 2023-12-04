Disqualified driver got behind wheel after his friend suffered a migraine, court told
and live on Freeview channel 276
Laimonas Mikucionis (33), of Morgan's Terrace. Coalisland, was also ordered to carry out 70 hours of community service and disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Mikucionis admitted driving while disqualified, and having no insurance, when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prosecuting counsel said police stopped a car at Dungannon Road, Moy, shortly after 10am on September 16.
She said it was established the owner of the vehicle was the front seat passenger and that the defendant had previously been disqualified.
A defence lawyer explained that defendant had been seven months into a 12-month disqualification when he was stopped at the routine police checkpoint.
He said the vehicle’s owner had suffered a migraine headache and did not feel able to drive and Mikucionis had "foolishly" decided to get behind the wheel.