A disqualified driver who got behind the wheel after his friend suffered a migraine headache and couldn't drive, has been placed on Probation for 18 months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Laimonas Mikucionis (33), of Morgan's Terrace. Coalisland, was also ordered to carry out 70 hours of community service and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Mikucionis admitted driving while disqualified, and having no insurance, when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said police stopped a car at Dungannon Road, Moy, shortly after 10am on September 16.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

She said it was established the owner of the vehicle was the front seat passenger and that the defendant had previously been disqualified.

A defence lawyer explained that defendant had been seven months into a 12-month disqualification when he was stopped at the routine police checkpoint.