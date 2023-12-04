Register
Disqualified driver got behind wheel after his friend suffered a migraine, court told

A disqualified driver who got behind the wheel after his friend suffered a migraine headache and couldn't drive, has been placed on Probation for 18 months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 16:34 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 16:34 GMT
Laimonas Mikucionis (33), of Morgan's Terrace. Coalisland, was also ordered to carry out 70 hours of community service and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Mikucionis admitted driving while disqualified, and having no insurance, when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting counsel said police stopped a car at Dungannon Road, Moy, shortly after 10am on September 16.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
She said it was established the owner of the vehicle was the front seat passenger and that the defendant had previously been disqualified.

A defence lawyer explained that defendant had been seven months into a 12-month disqualification when he was stopped at the routine police checkpoint.

He said the vehicle’s owner had suffered a migraine headache and did not feel able to drive and Mikucionis had "foolishly" decided to get behind the wheel.