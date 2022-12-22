A South Derry motorist was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 21) for driving while disqualified.

Fifty-five-year-old William Robert Booth from Carraloan Road, Magherafelt, was also disqualified from driving for six months on charges of driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

The court heard the offences had been committed at Shore Road, Magherafelt on January 9 last and a pre-sentence report ordered.

Advertisement

Defence lawyer Michael Forde told the court that the Probation Service stated in the report that Booth is of “a low likelihood of re-offending” and asked the court to take this into account.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Advertisement

Mr Forde explained that the defendant has onerous caring duties with nine children to look after and a farm to run.

He said he was nearing the end of his five-year period of disqualification when he went to get lighters for the fire from a shop as his wife was feeling unwell.

Advertisement

"He knows that he should not have driven but he needed the lighters as his wife was unwell at the time and this is his reason for him driving,” said Mr Forde.

He pleaded with the court not to impose an immediate period of custody and show leniency to the defendant given the circumstances he found himself in.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan, who had ordered Booth to attend court for sentencing, said he was close to receiving a custodial sentence and if he reoffended he would be sent to jail.

The judge said she would impose a six-month jail sentence and suspend it for three years.