A Gilford woman, who permitted her car to be used by a man who wasn’t insured, has been fined.

Zoe Gracey, aged 40, from Hunters Hill Park in Gilford, pleaded guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court to permitting another person to use a vehicle with no insurance.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor said that on August 23, police spotted the other defendant Luke Abraham driving a Renault Megane in Flush Place, Lurgan and into the car park at Supervalu. A police check revealed the vehicle belonged to Gracey.

It was confirmed that Abraham, who has been dealt with by the court, was not permitted to drive any other vehicle other than his own.

A defence solicitor said Gracey had been disqualified from driving in September for 15 months, adding: “This happened a number of days after that incident. She thought this man’s insurance policy would have covered him.”