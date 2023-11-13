Disqualified Gilford driver allowed her car to be used in Lurgan by uninsured motorist
and live on Freeview channel 276
Zoe Gracey, aged 40, from Hunters Hill Park in Gilford, pleaded guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court to permitting another person to use a vehicle with no insurance.
-
-
A prosecutor said that on August 23, police spotted the other defendant Luke Abraham driving a Renault Megane in Flush Place, Lurgan and into the car park at Supervalu. A police check revealed the vehicle belonged to Gracey.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It was confirmed that Abraham, who has been dealt with by the court, was not permitted to drive any other vehicle other than his own.
A defence solicitor said Gracey had been disqualified from driving in September for 15 months, adding: “This happened a number of days after that incident. She thought this man’s insurance policy would have covered him.”
Gracey was fined £300 plus the offender’s levy and disqualified for six months.