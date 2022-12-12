Register
Disqualified Larne driver was caught driving at 92mph

A man with a Larne address who was caught driving whilst disqualified and doing a speed of 92mph in a 70mph zone - the A8 - has been given 50 hours of Community Service; six penalty points and a £100 fine.

By Court Reporter
4 minutes ago

Andrew Keogh (54), of Lower Waterloo Road, committed the offences on April 29 this year, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

The court heard there had been confusion regarding a previous driving ban given in Stranraer and a defence lawyer said the defendant's licence was "imperative" to him.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "somewhat unusual situation" and said he was not going to disqualify the defendant from the roads as he was "prepared to give the benefit of the doubt in terms of the circumstances as you outlined to the Court".

