Andrew Keogh (54), of Lower Waterloo Road, committed the offences on April 29 this year, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.
The court heard there had been confusion regarding a previous driving ban given in Stranraer and a defence lawyer said the defendant's licence was "imperative" to him.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "somewhat unusual situation" and said he was not going to disqualify the defendant from the roads as he was "prepared to give the benefit of the doubt in terms of the circumstances as you outlined to the Court".