A Lisburn man has been told by a judge that he is “unbelievably lucky” to avoid prison after admitting to driving whilst disqualified.

Ryan Gumley, 30, whose address was given as Drumard Court in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court to face charges of driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance, and obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty,

The court heard that on February 24, 2023 at approximately 6.20pm, police on patrol stopped the defendant on the Prince William Road. It was said that he provided false details on at least two occasions before providing his true identity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During interview he made full admission and said he gave false names because he knew he should not have been driving.

Seven year driving ban for Lisburn man. Pic by Google

During sentencing the Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes pointed out that on a previous charge of driving whilst disqualified the defendant had received an absolute discharge.

Mr Holmes continued: “You are being saved from jail because you managed to get an absolute discharge for your first driving whilst disqualified offence.

"Without that you would have got four months in prison.

"If you appear before me again there is no possibility of a suspended sentence.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

My Holmes imposed a custodial sentence of four months, suspended for two years for driving whilst disqualified.

He also imposed a fine of £200 on the charge of having no insurance. On the charge of obstructing a police officer, Mr Holmes imposed a fine of £100.