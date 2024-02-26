Register
BREAKING

Disqualified motorist ‘took a chance’ when he couldn't get taxi home from social evening

An man who took a risk and drove after he was unable to get a lift home from a social evening, has lost his licence for three years.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 26th Feb 2024, 17:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Christopher Donnelly, aged 37, from Hanslough Road, Middletown, Armagh, was also given a four-month suspended jail sentence and fined £185 with a £15 offender’s levy on charges of driving while disqualified, having no insurance, and failing to provide a specimen when unfit through drink/drugs.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that police on mobile patrol on January 14 this year spotted a car crossing over chevrons at Charlemont Street in Moy and they followed the vehicle along Armagh Road where it slowed down and came to a complete stop.

Read More
Tyrone middle distance runner Nick Griggs secures financial support for Olympic ...
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Most Popular

Prosecuting counsel said police suspected the defendant was intoxicated and noted that his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred and failed to provide a specimen of breath.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said Donnelly had a heavy chest infection at the time and told the police this when they asked for a specimen.

Mr Nugent said the defendant had been at a social evening and he had remained when the family had travelled home. He said he couldn’t get a taxi home and “took a chance” to drive home.

He said the defendant, who runs a horse racing syndication based in the Republic, offered his apologises to the court.

The lawyer added that Donnelly had now found himself in a “complete nightmare”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the custody threshold had been passed but he would suspend the custodial sentence.