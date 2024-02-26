Disqualified motorist ‘took a chance’ when he couldn't get taxi home from social evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christopher Donnelly, aged 37, from Hanslough Road, Middletown, Armagh, was also given a four-month suspended jail sentence and fined £185 with a £15 offender’s levy on charges of driving while disqualified, having no insurance, and failing to provide a specimen when unfit through drink/drugs.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that police on mobile patrol on January 14 this year spotted a car crossing over chevrons at Charlemont Street in Moy and they followed the vehicle along Armagh Road where it slowed down and came to a complete stop.

Prosecuting counsel said police suspected the defendant was intoxicated and noted that his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred and failed to provide a specimen of breath.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said Donnelly had a heavy chest infection at the time and told the police this when they asked for a specimen.

Mr Nugent said the defendant had been at a social evening and he had remained when the family had travelled home. He said he couldn’t get a taxi home and “took a chance” to drive home.

He said the defendant, who runs a horse racing syndication based in the Republic, offered his apologises to the court.

The lawyer added that Donnelly had now found himself in a “complete nightmare”.