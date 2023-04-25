Disqualified motorist took to the roads just months after being sentenced for causing death of a pedestrian

A disqualified driver sped off from police just a few months after a court had given him Community Service for careless driving which had caused the death of a pedestrian in Cookstown.

Samuel Chestnutt (31), of Moss Drive in Antrim town, has avoided jail after committing new driving offences.

Last August he had been given Community Service for causing death by careless driving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

26-year-old pedestrian Stephen Wilkinson from Ardboe died after being struck by a vehicle in Cookstown in October, 2017.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Now, Chestnutt has been back at court, this time at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on April 18. He pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On May 27 last year he made off without paying for £324 worth of items from the builder's merchant, JP Corry. On June 29 last year he used a van without insurance at Belmont Road in Antrim town. On July 21 last year he had driven whilst disqualified and without insurance.

A police patrol saw him driving a van in the Ballycraigy area of Antrim. Chestnutt exited and began to walk away but was stopped and cautioned.

On November 23, 2022, he had driven whilst disqualified; was uninsured and he failed to stop for police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police saw the defendant driving in Antrim and were aware he was banned from getting behind the wheel. Officers activated blue lights and turned their vehicle but the van made off at speed.

They "were about to declare a pursuit" but the van turned into Greystone Community Centre car park.

The defendant made off on foot over a green area. Police drove to Greystone Link to intercept him but he turned and ran back towards the van and down an alleyway where officers lost sight of him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A search of the van was conducted and an Amazon package addressed to the defendant and a bank card in Chestnutt's name were in the vehicle.

The defendant subsequently attended Antrim Police Station and when interviewed he denied being the driver and claimed that he had been in Lurgan on the day in question but he alleged he had been in the vehicle several weeks earlier as a passenger.

A defence lawyer said there was a pre-sentence report.

The barrister said there had also been "compliance with a number of Community Service Orders" from previous courts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said the orders had been given at the Crown Court and the Magistrates' Court and all the hours had been completed.

The court was told the defendant had another "pending matter" at Lisburn Magistrates' Court.

The barrister said there had been an appearance before the Crown Court in 2022 when a matter was dealt with "quite leniently given the nature of the charge". That was a reference to Chestnutt being sentenced last August for causing death by careless driving.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said he was sure relatives of the victim in that case would be concerned to know that after the Crown Court appearance, when Chestnutt was sentenced for causing death by careless driving, the defendant was "driving disqualified months later".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defence lawyer said "significant mitigation" had been put forward to the judge in the Crown Court case and Chestnutt had completed all the hours of Community Service he had been given.

The legal representative said another Community Service Order for other offences had also been completed. The barrister said on his last day of Community Service, Chestnutt had two hours to complete but remained on for the "full day".

He said the defendant had asked for more Community Service as it was the first time he had "structure in his life".

The lawyer said the defendant had a counsellor regarding "previous issues as regards mental health, drug and alcohol misuse".

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said "for once Samuel Chestnutt is actually getting his life back on track" and has been offered a job.

The barrister said the defendant's driving matters had been "part of the lowest part of his life" and there had been "genuine remorse" shown.

Judge Holmes said that "with very, very, significant reluctance" he was not jailing Chestnutt but warned him: "Don't come back. This is your last chance".

Advertisement

Advertisement