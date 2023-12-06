Register
Disqualified Tyrone driver ‘made short trip he did not need to make’, court told

A disqualified motorist who took his partner's car to drive a short distance to the Oaks Centre in Dungannon, has been fined a total of £415 and banned from driving for eight months at the local magistrates court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 6th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Liam Patrick Murray (37), of Drumkee Villas, Dungannon, admitted driving while disqualified, having no insurance, and taking a vehicle without authority, on July 15.

Prosecuting counsel said two males were reported for suspected drink-driving to the police after they were captured on CCTV getting into a car at the Oaks Centre.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
When police called at the defendant's address his partner told police she had not seen him since July 14, and the keys had been in the central console of the car but she had not given him permission to drive.

A defence lawyer said in was very clear on the CCTV that Murray had got into the car at the centre having “made a short trip which he did not need to make.”