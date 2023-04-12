A South Derry joiner who used "foul and abusive" language towards police after being disruptive in two hot food carry-outs in Magherafelt, has been fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy.

Christopher Pio Higgins (28), from Ranaghan Road, Maghera, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday, April 12, that at approximately 2.25am on January 29 this year, police were called to a disturbance at a hot food carry-out premises in Queen Street, Magherafelt.

Prosecuting counsel said police spoke to a male, the defendant, and asked him to leave the premises.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said Higgins, who was intoxicated and unsteady on his feet, used foul and abusive language towards police before being taken away by friends.

But 15 minutes later, police received a similar report about disruptive behaviour at another carry-out premises nearby.

Counsel said the defendant was warned again by police about his behaviour, and kept asking: "How am I being disorderly?"

A defence lawyer said the defendant had too much too drink on this occasion and stressed he has not taken drink since the incident.

The lawyer stressed Higgins is a hard-working individual and wished to apologise to the police officers for his behaviour.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne remarked that Higgins should have taken the advice from his friends and left the area.

He told Higgins that he was "old enough to know better."

