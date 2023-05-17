Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

'Distressing' discovery of two dead white-tailed eagles in Ballymena

A post-mortem is to be carried out after two dead white-tailed eagles were found in the Glenhead Road area of Ballymena on Monday (May 15).

By The Newsroom
Published 17th May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:15 BST

Police are investigating the circumstances following the distressing discovery of the two carcasses.

PSNI Lead for Rural and Wildlife Crime, Superintendent McDowell said: “A report was made to police shortly before 2pm on Monday , after the discovery of two white-tailed eagles found beside one another. The birds had no obvious signs of injury and suspicions have been raised given the unlikely position where they were found.

“An investigation has now commenced, with a post-mortem examination due to be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Most Popular
PSNI specialist unit collecting the carcasses.PSNI specialist unit collecting the carcasses.
PSNI specialist unit collecting the carcasses.

“The white-tailed eagle is the UK’s largest native bird of prey, with a vast wing span of up to 2.5 metres, and are an incredibly beautiful species, which makes the discovery of these dead birds very distressing.

“In particular, we are aware one of the birds was born in Norway and brought as a chick to be released in the lower Shannon estuary in 2022.

“Following the launch of Op Subrision last week, our dedicated policing operation to combat rural and wildlife crime, we want the public to be reassured, we take all wildlife crime extremely seriously and are committed to investigating all instances of wildlife crime which are reported to police.

“If you have any information that can help with our investigation, please contact police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote 1906 16/05/23.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Read More
Dogs Trust appeals for foster carers in Northern Ireland