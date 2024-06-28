District judge adjourns Cookstown woman's case for pre-sentence report
A district judge has ordered a pre-sentence report in the case of a Cookstown woman facing a number of motoring charges.
Carmel Mary Macelroy (69) from Rathbeg, faces charges including driving with excess alcohol, failing to provide a specimen and careless driving.
The charges relate to incidents on June 2 last year and March 28.
District Judge Peter Magill remarked at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, that the defendant "has a history for this sort of thing" and adjourned the case until August 7.