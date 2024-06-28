District judge adjourns Cookstown woman's case for pre-sentence report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A district judge has ordered a pre-sentence report in the case of a Cookstown woman facing a number of motoring charges.

Carmel Mary Macelroy (69) from Rathbeg, faces charges including driving with excess alcohol, failing to provide a specimen and careless driving.

The charges relate to incidents on June 2 last year and March 28.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...