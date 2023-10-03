District judge bans Tyrone drink driver for 12 months for ‘insane escapade’

A drink driver who drove out of a service station and stalled across two lanes of road, was disqualified from driving for 12 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gemma McGrath, aged 31, from Ardnaskea Drive in Coalisland, was also fined a total of £550 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving with excess alcohol, having no insurance and failing to display ‘L’ plates at Coalisland Road, Dungannon, on September 3 last.

Imposing the penalties, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told the single mother-of-four that it had been an “insane escapade” and she should not get back behind the wheel of a car until she had a licence and insurance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court was told police were on patrol at 3am when they saw a car across both lanes of the road with the engine switched off.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said on speaking to the defendant she told police that she had been learning to drive and the car had stalled coming out of the service station.

The lawyer said police noticed a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and McGrath failed a preliminary breath test. She was arrested and taken to the custody suite, where she provided an evidential specimen of breath showing an alcohol reading of 71 mcgs.

Admitting the offences defence lawyer. Noel Dillon. stressed the defendant had entered a plea at the earliest opportunity.

He said she had volunteered to drive as there were others in the vehicle who had consumed more alcohol.