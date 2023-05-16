A district judge in Craigavon said she felt like locking up a defendant until he sobered up after he arrived drunk to court on Friday and caused a disruption.

Paul David Hinds, aged 44, from Margaretta Crescent in Dunmurry, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with criminal damage.

-

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

-

The offences related to an incident when Hinds was accused of damaging the window of a car belonging to someone else on March 24 this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “I have known since shortly after 10am this morning that Mr Hinds has been in court. Do you know how I know that piece of information?”

Hind’s solicitor said he had a fair idea and wishes to apologise. Mrs Kelly said: “There’s no point. Between G4S and Constable Hamill and this court, he has disrupted everybody this morning. Now I am not quite sure how you get into that state by 10 o’clock in the morning, but he should not be coming to court in that state, and most definitely, should not be causing difficulties for the staff and other persons who attend this court.

"I don’t know how many members of the public he has discombobulated this morning. One wee bit of me is nearly tempted to let him sober up except for the fact that he might cause bother to the prison service.

"Nobody has the right to cause difficulties for people in their working environment. When you get up in the morning and you go to work you should be free from any form of abuse or upset or potential threats to your person. What right does Mr Hinds have to come here and disrupt staff. He can’t manage to stay sober long enough to get through a morning in court."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The district judge ordered a Compensation Order for £600 in respect of the damages and gave Hinds a Conditional Discharge for two years.