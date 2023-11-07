A District Judge has called for Public Prosecution Service to “review” a decision to put a case of alleged sexual abuse of two children in the Magistrates Court which is limited in sentencing options.

Neil Hull, aged 42, from Orient Circle in Lurgan, Co Armagh was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday facing two charges of sexual assault against two different girls on May 20 this year.

Craigavon Court House, Co Armagh. Photo: National World

A barrister said Hull would be pleading not guilty.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said to the prosecutor: “A 40-year-old man and a child. And you think that’s suitable for the Magistrates Court or somebody thinks that’s suitable for the Magistrates Court. Is it suitable for the Magistrates Court when you look at the age difference?” The Prosecutor said: “Obviously not.”

The District Judge said: “Can I ask, because this is one where – and don’t know if I have many press on – these are offences where the court, the judge has no legal ability to decline jurisdiction. In other words, this court can only hear these offences if that is a decision made by the PPS. The court’s hands are tied. The decision to prosecute is solely down to the PPS. The court has no input.

"So I have a case of a man who is 42 years of age currently and the allegations are that he has sexually touched a child. There are two separate charges relating to two separate children. And the PPS consider that appropriate for the Magistrates Court. I don’t, but I recognise that I have no capacity to refuse jurisdiction. I don’t have that power. But I don’t think it is suitable for the Magistrates Court.

"I would very politely, stressing the polite part and with deep and gracious respect, and stress the respect part, ask the directing officer to look at this again because this is not a suitable case for the Magistrates Court."

District Judge Kelly said: “Remind me: what is the maximum sentencing capacity in the Magistrates Court – six months? If he were to plead guilty he is entitled to a reduction in that – for allegedly sexually touching two children.”

The District Judge asked that the matter be referred back to the directing officer (in the PPS) for further consideration. “This is not a suitable case for the Magistrates Court in my opinion. I would be very surprised if there was anybody who considered otherwise. If you were to ask anybody in this court, or anybody outside this court what they would think, I would doubt they would agree that this is a suitable case for the Magistrates Court.”

The case was adjourned for two weeks until November 17 for a review of the jurisdiction in this case.