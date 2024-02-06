District judge defers sentencing Cookstown man with 'alcohol problem' for four months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieran Gerard Denvir, aged 50, from Westland Drive in the town, faces a number of charges including assault on the police, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and theft in arising out of incidents in Cookstown and Dungannon on dates between October last year and January 30.

Referring to the theft, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the defendant took a packet of sweets and after he was refused service he caused damage on his way out of the store.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Deferring sentencing until May 24, Mr Ranaghan said it was clear the reason behind the defendant's offending and that is his alcohol problem.