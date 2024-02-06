District judge defers sentencing Cookstown man with 'alcohol problem' for four months
Kieran Gerard Denvir, aged 50, from Westland Drive in the town, faces a number of charges including assault on the police, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and theft in arising out of incidents in Cookstown and Dungannon on dates between October last year and January 30.
Referring to the theft, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the defendant took a packet of sweets and after he was refused service he caused damage on his way out of the store.
Deferring sentencing until May 24, Mr Ranaghan said it was clear the reason behind the defendant's offending and that is his alcohol problem.
The judge made it a condition of the deferral that there be no further offending by the defendant, and that he seeks help from his GP for alcohol and mental health issues.